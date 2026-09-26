Why Netherlands is switching from Windows to Linux
What's the story
The Dutch government has started transitioning its systems from Windows to Linux, under a project called Digitaal Autonome Werkomgeving Overheid (DAWO). The move comes as part of a wider trend among European countries, including Denmark, France, and Switzerland. The shift is aimed at reducing reliance on non-EU software and services amid growing concerns over digital sovereignty and geopolitical tensions.
Project details
DAWO project
The DAWO project, which translates to Digital Autonomous Government Work Environment, is currently in its early stages.
The Dutch government is testing a NixOS-based desktop as part of this initiative.
The ultimate goal of DAWO is to eliminate the Netherlands's dependence on non-EU software for operating systems, work applications, cloud storage services, and management tools.
Strategic response
US sanctions affected ICC
The DAWO project was conceived in early 2025, when the US government imposed targeted sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.
Microsoft cut off services such as email to the ICC's chief prosecutor.
Innovation Manager and Security Expert Victor Gevers said that these restrictions highlighted how access to essential services is dependent on US policy decisions.
Impact analysis
EU governments' shift to Linux
The Netherlands's move to Linux is part of a larger trend among EU governments, which could strengthen the Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) ecosystem.
As more European governments make the switch, it could create a snowball effect encouraging other nations to follow suit.
This could eventually lead to a wider adoption of Linux over Microsoft's products in government systems across Europe.