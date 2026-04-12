These Android phones are compatible with Apple's AirDrop facility

Google brought Apple's AirDrop sharing capability to select Android smartphones, starting with the Pixel 10 series in November 2025. The feature works across iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks without any input from Apple . It was first added to the Pixel 10 series and has since expanded to include devices from the Pixel 9 series and Samsung models. Let's take a look.

User guide How to use Quick Share on Android? To use this feature, both the sender and receiver need to set their devices to "Everyone" mode. This is because contact sharing doesn't work across platforms. Once done, the recipient's device will automatically appear on nearby Android phones looking for file sharing options like photos or videos. On Pixel devices, AirDrop is enabled by default while Samsung offers a toggle for optional usage of the feature.

Supported models Pixel and Samsung devices that support AirDrop The list of Android devices compatible with AirDrop via Quick Share is still growing. As of now, it includes the Pixel 10 series (Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel 10a) and the Pixel 9 series (Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold). Samsung's Galaxy S26 series (Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra) also supports this feature.

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Additional support Other Samsung models compatible with AirDrop Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 also support AirDrop, but they need to run One UI 8.5 (currently in beta). Other models that work with this feature include the Galaxy S25 series (Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra), the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 as well as the older Galaxy S24 series (Galaxy S24, S24+ and Ultra).

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