These earbuds monitor your brain waves for real-time wellness insights

Naox, a French neuroscience brand, has launched an innovative product at CES 2026 - the Naox Wave. These are wireless earbuds that track brain activity during daily activities like working, sleeping, and exercising. The data collected by these innovative devices is converted into insights about mental wellness and cognitive performance through the Naox app. This includes tracking vigilance, focus, relaxation, and brain-aging biomarkers with detailed summaries for better understanding within the app.

Market impact Naox Wave: A game-changer in brain monitoring Mathieu Letombe, Naox's advisor for Naox Wave and former CEO of Withings, said "As EEG moves into earbuds, it will do for the brain what heart sensors did for wearables a decade ago." The company also plans to offer its brain signal-tracking technology to other consumer earbud brands through an EEG architecture, conductive eartips, and a connector.

Clinical innovation Naox has received FDA clearance for in-ear EEG system Naox has also received FDA clearance for its Naox Link in-ear EEG system for healthcare professionals. The device is the first of its kind to be approved for clinical use at home and in healthcare settings. It uses wired earbuds with biocompatible electrodes on the tips to measure brain activity, which a medical professional then transmits to a HIPAA-certified cloud.