These eco-friendly earbuds can translate 150 languages in real-time
PIN earbuds, designed by UC Berkeley grad Sudeshna Naik, are making waves for mixing eco-friendly style with smart tech.
Crafted from walnut, cherry, or bamboo wood, these earbuds hit their Kickstarter goal in just two hours and attracted nearly 500 backers in a week.
Prices start at $134.
Along with a sleek wooden look, PIN earbuds offer customizable sound through their app and can translate over 150 languages on the go.
They feature noise cancelation, are water-resistant for daily use, and weigh just 34gm for comfort.
Plus, the company plants a tree for every 10 pairs sold—so your tunes help the planet too!