PopSockets's new PopCase makes your Kindle more comfortable to hold
PopSocket just launched PopCase for Kindle, bringing built-in MagSafe rings to the 11th and 12th-gen Kindles.
Now you can snap on magnetic PopGrips for a comfier hold or swap grips easily—no more DIY sticky solutions.
It's all about making reading (and holding your Kindle) way smoother.
PopCase costs $40 and comes in six styles, including a clear case you can customize and two BookTok-inspired designs.
You can grab matching book-themed PopGrips for $30, or use any MagSafe-compatible grip you like.
For anyone tired of juggling their Kindle or fussing with adhesives, this is a pretty welcome upgrade.