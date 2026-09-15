This AI agent can run an entire company autonomously
What's the story
San Francisco-based Andon Labs has launched Pion, a revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) agent capable of running an entire company autonomously. The development of Pion stems from a two-year research into when AI systems would be able to independently acquire resources in the real world. The team first explored this question through simulations like Vending-Bench before deploying agents to manage real businesses, starting with vending machines and expanding to stores and cafes.
Business model
What is Pion?
Pion is an autonomous cloud operating system designed to run entire businesses end-to-end.
Rather than scripting individual tasks, users issue high-level directives to an overseeing supervisor agent called Andonos.
This agent manages a fleet of sub-agents equipped with real-world infrastructure, including terminals, corporate banking, browsers, email, and phone systems.
Andon Labs says the architecture is already proven in production, having powered its commercial vending machines, physical retail outposts like Andon Market and Andon Café, and autonomous radio broadcasts.
Open access
Research preview of Pion
Now, Andon is opening up Pion for a research preview. The company hopes to run more businesses through this platform and gain deeper insights into frontier model capabilities.
However, they also acknowledge the risks of unchecked agents running thousands of businesses in the real world.
To mitigate these risks, Andon plans to implement stronger automated monitoring techniques than what currently exists.