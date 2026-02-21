This AI device helps your plants talk

A team from Spelman College has built PlantGPT, a smart device that helps houseplants "speak up" about their needs. Using sensors and AI, it translates plant data into care tips in a friendly British voice—so you'll know exactly when your plant wants water or sunlight.

PlantGPT just won the AAAS & Innovation Showcase PlantGPT just took first place in November at the 2025 AAAS & Innovation Showcase, outshining 18 other teams.

The students wowed judges by showing how their device tracks things like water, light, and nutrients using Arduino-powered sensors.

How does it work? The device sends sensor info to ChatGPT, which figures out what your plant needs.

The AI generates care recommendations through a text-to-speech gizmo, saying things like "So maybe it's time for some fertilization to get me pumped up again," making plant care easy—even if you're new to it.