This AI device helps your plants talk
A team from Spelman College has built PlantGPT, a smart device that helps houseplants "speak up" about their needs.
Using sensors and AI, it translates plant data into care tips in a friendly British voice—so you'll know exactly when your plant wants water or sunlight.
PlantGPT just won the AAAS & Innovation Showcase
PlantGPT just took first place in November at the 2025 AAAS & Innovation Showcase, outshining 18 other teams.
The students wowed judges by showing how their device tracks things like water, light, and nutrients using Arduino-powered sensors.
How does it work?
The device sends sensor info to ChatGPT, which figures out what your plant needs.
The AI generates care recommendations through a text-to-speech gizmo, saying things like "So maybe it's time for some fertilization to get me pumped up again," making plant care easy—even if you're new to it.
Aiming for affordable launch soon
The team plans to launch PlantGPT soon at an affordable price, with hopes of expanding to small farms too.
For now, there's nothing quite like it for regular plant lovers—so your leafy friends might be getting chatty soon!