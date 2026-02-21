This AI fan turns on/off based on your sleeping position

The setup uses a MediaPipe pose vision model running on a Raspberry Pi to track your sleeping position in real time. Depending on what it detects, it sends signals to a remote device that presses the fan switch for you—Pankaj calls this "real smart home" tech.

People want to build their own AI fans

Pankaj's post showing his bedroom with pose detection overlays quickly went viral. People praised his creativity and practical use of AI, with one user saying, "Total out-of-the-box thinking and great use of tech."

Now, many are asking him for tutorials or code so they can try building their own AI fans too.