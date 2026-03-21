This AI firewall ensures your intelligent systems don't go rogue Technology Mar 21, 2026

NeuroPause Lab, a Gujarat-based startup, has developed the "AI Action Firewall," a new tool designed to make sure AI systems don't go rogue.

Think of it as a safety net that sits between what AI wants to do and what actually happens in the real world.

Founder Saurabh Patel says it keeps tabs on everything from sending emails to running code, making sure only safe actions get through.