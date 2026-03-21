This AI firewall ensures your intelligent systems don't go rogue
NeuroPause Lab, a Gujarat-based startup, has developed the "AI Action Firewall," a new tool designed to make sure AI systems don't go rogue.
Think of it as a safety net that sits between what AI wants to do and what actually happens in the real world.
Founder Saurabh Patel says it keeps tabs on everything from sending emails to running code, making sure only safe actions get through.
How does it work?
The firewall sorts every AI action into "allow," "review," or "block." Everyday stuff gets the green light automatically, but anything risky needs a human thumbs-up first.
Every decision is logged, creating a clear record for transparency and helping with rules and regulations.
Patel points out that regular cybersecurity can't really handle super-smart AIs on their own, so this extra layer is all about keeping things safe and accountable as AI becomes more powerful.