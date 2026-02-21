This AI robot can guide you at Pune airport

Here's what makes Spaceo M1 special

Spaceo M1 sports an aluminum frame and polymer covers, is reported to move at between 1.5 m/s and 2 m/s, and can reach between 600mm and 650mm with its arms.

It's loaded with a Ryzen 7 processor, Jetson Orin AGX chip for AI tasks, 16GB RAM, and a battery with reported active life of about 6-8 hours or three days on standby.

Tech highlights include RGB-D vision, Intel RealSense sensors, LiDAR navigation, a touch display, and multiple microphones.