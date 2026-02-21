This AI robot can guide you at Pune airport
Pune Airport is about to welcome Spaceo M1, an indigenous autonomous humanoid robot designed for public spaces.
Starting its trial run on February 21, 2026, this AI-powered helper will guide travelers with airport info, flight updates, and even tips on local spots like Shaniwar Wada—all under the watch of the Airports Authority of India.
Here's what makes Spaceo M1 special
Spaceo M1 sports an aluminum frame and polymer covers, is reported to move at between 1.5 m/s and 2 m/s, and can reach between 600mm and 650mm with its arms.
It's loaded with a Ryzen 7 processor, Jetson Orin AGX chip for AI tasks, 16GB RAM, and a battery with reported active life of about 6-8 hours or three days on standby.
Tech highlights include RGB-D vision, Intel RealSense sensors, LiDAR navigation, a touch display, and multiple microphones.
The robot can be used in malls, hotels, and offices
While Pune Airport is hosting its trials (and maybe a permanent gig), Spaceo M1 is designed for malls, hotels or offices too—think assistance or surveillance around the clock.
Priced from $11K, it runs fully offline without needing cloud access—so it's ready whenever you are.