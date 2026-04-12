Steve Jobs and Buddha's skills are now at your fingertips

Project details

Tool transforms work communications into reusable skills

The Colleague Skill project, which Zhou developed in under four hours, is designed to transform work communications, documents, and experiences from luminaries like Steve Jobs and Buddha into reusable skills. The goal is to spare human workers from repetitive tasks. "Your colleague quit, leaving behind a mountain of unmaintained docs," Zhou wrote on GitHub. In such situations, this tool would help "turn cold goodbyes into warm skills ... and cyber-immortality."