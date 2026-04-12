Steve Jobs and Buddha's skills are now at your fingertips
What's the story
A new open-source artificial intelligence (AI) project is taking China by storm. The initiative, dubbed "Colleague Skill," aims to convert human capabilities into reusable AI "skills." It has gone viral among China's young workforce, who are feeling the heat of job insecurity due to rapid advancements in AI technology. The project was developed by Zhou Tianyi, a 24-year-old engineer from the Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory.
Project details
Tool transforms work communications into reusable skills
The Colleague Skill project, which Zhou developed in under four hours, is designed to transform work communications, documents, and experiences from luminaries like Steve Jobs and Buddha into reusable skills. The goal is to spare human workers from repetitive tasks. "Your colleague quit, leaving behind a mountain of unmaintained docs," Zhou wrote on GitHub. In such situations, this tool would help "turn cold goodbyes into warm skills ... and cyber-immortality."
International impact
Tool available in several languages
The Colleague Skill tool is available in several languages, including Spanish, Russian, German, Japanese, and Portuguese. The idea of a portable "skill" was inspired by US AI start-up Anthropic. They use the term to describe a set of reusable capabilities that allow their chatbot Claude to perform specific workflows in a more structured and repeatable manner.