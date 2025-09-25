LOADING...
Home / News / Technology News / This app pays you in exchange for your call recordings
Summarize
This app pays you in exchange for your call recordings
It pays 30 cents per minute for calls

This app pays you in exchange for your call recordings

By Akash Pandey
Sep 25, 2025
03:10 pm
What's the story

Neon Mobile is an app that pays users to record their phone calls and sell the data to artificial intelligence (AI) companies. Interestingly, it is now the most popular app in Apple's US App Store's Social Networking section. The company promotes itself as a money-making platform that can offer "hundreds or even thousands of dollars per year" in exchange for access to your audio conversations.

App performance

30 cents per minute

Neon Mobile pays 30 cents per minute for calls between Neon users and up to $30 per day for calls to other numbers. The app also offers referral bonuses. After debuting at #476 position in the US App Store's Social Networking category, it has now jumped to the #1 position.

Data policy

The app can record both incoming and outgoing calls

According to Neon Mobile's terms of service, the app can record both incoming and outgoing calls. However, it claims to only record one side of the conversation unless both parties are using the app. The data collected is sold to "AI companies" for developing, training, testing, and improving related technologies.

Privacy risks

Concerns about data usage and potential misuse

Despite its privacy policy, Neon's terms give it a broad license to user data. This could allow the company to use and sell your recordings in any media format and through any media channel. There are also concerns about how anonymized the data really is. Neon claims it removes personal identifiers before selling data, but this doesn't guarantee protection against potential misuse by AI companies or others who purchase this information.

App functionality

How the app works

Neon Mobile does not show any indication of recording the user's call or notifying the recipient, as reported by TechCrunch. The app functions like any other voice-over-IP app, with the caller ID showing the incoming number as usual. This raises questions about user consent and transparency in the data collection practices of such apps.