This app pays you in exchange for your call recordings

Neon Mobile is an app that pays users to record their phone calls and sell the data to artificial intelligence (AI) companies. Interestingly, it is now the most popular app in Apple 's US App Store's Social Networking section. The company promotes itself as a money-making platform that can offer "hundreds or even thousands of dollars per year" in exchange for access to your audio conversations.

App performance 30 cents per minute Neon Mobile pays 30 cents per minute for calls between Neon users and up to $30 per day for calls to other numbers. The app also offers referral bonuses. After debuting at #476 position in the US App Store's Social Networking category, it has now jumped to the #1 position.

Data policy The app can record both incoming and outgoing calls According to Neon Mobile's terms of service, the app can record both incoming and outgoing calls. However, it claims to only record one side of the conversation unless both parties are using the app. The data collected is sold to "AI companies" for developing, training, testing, and improving related technologies.

Privacy risks Concerns about data usage and potential misuse Despite its privacy policy, Neon's terms give it a broad license to user data. This could allow the company to use and sell your recordings in any media format and through any media channel. There are also concerns about how anonymized the data really is. Neon claims it removes personal identifiers before selling data, but this doesn't guarantee protection against potential misuse by AI companies or others who purchase this information.