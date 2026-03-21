This biogas system can save you LPG cylinders every year
Meet Vaayu, a clever biogas system designed by IIT-Bombay graduate Priyadarshan Sahasrabuddhe.
For several years, this compact gadget has been quietly transforming everyday kitchen scraps (think peels and leftovers) into methane for cooking.
With LPG shortages making headlines, Vaayu's eco-friendly solution is getting a lot more attention.
How it works
Vaayu's standard 2-kg unit takes your daily food waste and, using special microbes (no electricity needed), creates enough biogas in 24 hours to fuel about 40 minutes of cooking.
The gas gets stored in a balloon and connects straight to your stove.
Maintenance? Just a quick clean every 6 months.
Currently, over 100 units have been installed
Well over 100 Vaayu units have been installed, and a standard 2-kg module can save up to three LPG cylinders per year.
Sahasrabuddhe's big goal: scale up operations.