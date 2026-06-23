This blood test could detect up to 50 cancers early

Treatment aid

Results provide predictions about the origin of cancer

The Galleri test's results provide predictions about the origin of cancer based on the amount and type of DNA fragments and other cancer markers present in the blood. This feature is crucial as it guides physicians toward where to look for confirmation of the presence or absence of that specific cancer. The advancement in blood tests like Galleri goes hand-in-hand with rapid developments in treatments for various cancers, making them more survivable or even curable.