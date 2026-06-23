This blood test could detect up to 50 cancers early
What's the story
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is considering the Galleri blood test as a breakthrough device for early cancer detection. The innovative test can identify multiple types of cancer from a single blood sample. If approved, it could revolutionize cancer screening by making it more comprehensive and accessible to many people. Currently, separate tests are needed for five common cancers, breast, colon, cervical, prostate, and lung.
Test details
The Galleri test can detect small amounts of DNA
The Galleri test can detect small amounts of DNA or other cancer markers for up to 50 cancers in a single blood sample. It is already available in the US under a special FDA designation, but a more rigorous approval process is needed for Medicare and other insurance coverage. The retail price for the Galleri test is currently set at $950 by Grail, its manufacturer.
Screening revolution
Revolutionize cancer screening
The Galleri test could revolutionize cancer screening by allowing simultaneous testing for multiple cancers. "It's a real fundamental shift in how we think about cancer screening," says Megan Hall, VP of medical affairs for Grail. She emphasizes that this new approach could make routine screenings easier and more accessible to the public. However, it's important to note that the Galleri test isn't a diagnostic tool but rather an early detection method.
Treatment aid
Results provide predictions about the origin of cancer
The Galleri test's results provide predictions about the origin of cancer based on the amount and type of DNA fragments and other cancer markers present in the blood. This feature is crucial as it guides physicians toward where to look for confirmation of the presence or absence of that specific cancer. The advancement in blood tests like Galleri goes hand-in-hand with rapid developments in treatments for various cancers, making them more survivable or even curable.