China's new diving suit reduces oxygen consumption by 40%
What's the story
Chinese scientists have developed an innovative diving suit, designed to make underwater exploration more efficient. The flexible exoskeleton is capable of cutting down a diver's oxygen consumption by nearly 40%. Not only does it provide physical assistance, but it also matches perfectly with the swimmer's own rhythm, significantly improving their agility in water.
Use cases
The suit could assist in various underwater tasks
The new diving suit could prove invaluable in a range of tasks, from seabed surveys and pipeline inspections, to salvage operations and even covert military missions. However, divers often have to adjust their paddling speed to navigate or react to conditions. This not only drains their physical energy but also increases the chances of accidents.
Tech innovation
The exoskeleton is equipped with an advanced algorithm
To tackle these challenges, a team from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, has developed an advanced algorithm for the exoskeleton. The tech is designed to perfectly mimic every movement of the diver. This not only improves efficiency but also reduces physical strain on divers during their underwater missions.