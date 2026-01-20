This giant lamp looks like the iconic Bic Cristal pen
What's the story
In a unique design twist, Italian brand Seletti has launched a lamp inspired by the iconic Bic Cristal pen. The 'Bic Lamp' was unveiled at the 2026 Maison&Objet show in Paris. It is an oversized replica of the original pen, created at a 12:1 scale and measuring just under six feet long. The Bic Lamp comes in red, black, and blue color options to match its smaller counterpart.
Design and functionality
The Bic Lamp is not just a visual replica of the Bic Cristal pen, but also a functional lighting solution. It replaces the traditional ink cartridge with an LED-filled tube that can produce up to 2,400 lumens of light. The lamp can be hung from the ceiling as a pendant lamp, mounted on walls, or used as a standalone floor lamp, offering versatility in its use.
Market debut
Pricing and availability
The Bic Lamp is set to make its US debut later this year. According to Fast Company, the unique lighting solution will be priced at $350 (around ₹32,000). This price point suggests Seletti's focus on high-quality design and innovation, potentially making the Bic Lamp a statement piece for modern interiors.