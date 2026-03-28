This lithium battery electrolyte can double range of EVs

Chinese scientists have developed a revolutionary electrolyte that could significantly enhance lithium batteries. The new hydrofluorocarbon-based electrolyte can work efficiently at room temperature and in extreme conditions. According to a research team from Shanghai and Tianjin, batteries made with this innovative electrolyte have over twice the energy density of those made with conventional electrolytes when operating at room temperature.

Extreme performance Electrolyte works efficiently at -70°C The new electrolyte isn't just efficient at room temperature, it also works well in extreme cold. The research team found that batteries made with this hydrofluorocarbon-based electrolyte can work efficiently even at a temperature of -70 degree Celsius. This breakthrough could lead to longer-lasting lithium batteries that are more suited for different operating temperatures and conditions, including powering electric vehicles (EVs) across climates and even space missions.

Technological advancement Findings published in 'Nature' journal The research team published their findings in the peer-reviewed journal Nature. They noted that hydrofluorocarbon electrolytes provide a "promising pathway to break the power and energy density ceiling of batteries." Li Yong, a researcher at the Shanghai Institute of Space Power-Sources (SISP), said this new technology could increase the room temperature energy storage capacity of lithium batteries by two to three times.

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