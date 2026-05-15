This may look south at 10pm for Great Diamond
Technology
Heads up, night sky fans!
This May, look south around 10pm to spot the Great Diamond, a striking diamond shape made by four stars: Arcturus, Spica, Denebola, and Cor Caroli.
While not an official constellation, it's a favorite among stargazers and was once called the "Virgin's Diamond" by Hans A Rey.
Spot Coma-Virgo galaxies with 6-inch telescope
Inside this diamond pattern sits the Coma-Virgo Cloud of Galaxies, basically a massive neighborhood of 2,000 to 3,000 galaxies about 40 to 70 million light-years away.
If you've got a decent telescope (6-inch or more), you can even try spotting some faint galaxies yourself!