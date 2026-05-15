This may look south at 10pm for Great Diamond Technology May 15, 2026

Heads up, night sky fans!

This May, look south around 10pm to spot the Great Diamond, a striking diamond shape made by four stars: Arcturus, Spica, Denebola, and Cor Caroli.

While not an official constellation, it's a favorite among stargazers and was once called the "Virgin's Diamond" by Hans A Rey.