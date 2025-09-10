This new system wants to make AI training content licensing easy

RSL lets publishers set clear rules about content usage

Co-created by RSS pioneer Eckart Walther, RSL lets publishers set clear rules about how their content can be used, using "robots.txt" files that AI bots can read automatically.

There's also an RSL Collective that handles royalty deals—think of it like the music industry's ASCAP but for web content.

While some major platforms already cut their own licensing deals, this gives smaller sites a fair shot at protecting their work as AI keeps evolving.