This robot can do your laundry and clean your home

Neo stands 5.5 feet tall, weighs 30kg, and comes with multiple mics, speakers, and dual 8MP cameras for smooth interactions at home. Its hands can lift up to 70kg (yep!), and the soft suit and shoes are machine-washable for safety. Pre-orders need a $200 deposit; the full price is $20,000 upfront or $499 per month.

The bot learns over time

Neo learns as it goes—expect regular software updates and improvements with your help if you want.

It does collect data (with your consent) to get smarter but offers privacy features like face blurring.

At first, its skills will be basic but should level up over time thanks to remote updates from the company.