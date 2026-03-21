This screenless fitness tracker logs your strength workouts automatically
Fort is a new screenless wristband from former Tesla engineers that takes the hassle out of tracking your strength workouts.
It automatically logs reps, sets, and form for more than 50 exercises; no manual logging required.
Preorders are open at $289 (with a year of app access), and it will retail for $319-$349 when shipping begins later in 2026.
It uses advanced motion sensors and heart rate technology
Unlike most fitness trackers, Fort uses advanced motion sensors and heart rate technology to measure bar speed, muscle effort, and even how close you are to muscle failure, rep by rep.
Its magnetic charging case doubles as an extra sensor for leg press and cable moves, making it especially handy for serious lifters.
It also tracks your sleep, HRV, VO2 max, and stress
Fort also keeps tabs on your sleep stages, HRV, VO2 max, and stress levels.
Weighing under 30gm with a week-long battery life, it is built to be an all-in-one health tracker you can actually wear every day.