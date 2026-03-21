This screenless fitness tracker logs your strength workouts automatically Technology Mar 21, 2026

Fort is a new screenless wristband from former Tesla engineers that takes the hassle out of tracking your strength workouts.

It automatically logs reps, sets, and form for more than 50 exercises; no manual logging required.

Preorders are open at $289 (with a year of app access), and it will retail for $319-$349 when shipping begins later in 2026.