This tool can help prevent satellite collisions in Earth's orbit

Researchers at the University of Manchester have developed a groundbreaking system aimed at preventing satellite collisions in Earth's increasingly crowded orbits. The innovative tool connects mission performance requirements, like capturing high-resolution images, with collision risks associated with different satellite sizes and altitudes. This way, designers can identify potential hazards much earlier in the planning process.

Safety assurance Tool connects mission performance requirements with collision risk With a staggering 11,800 active satellites already orbiting Earth and the number expected to rise sharply, this new approach could make future space missions safer and more sustainable. Dr. Ciara McGrath from the University of Manchester stressed that this tool would help keep space "usable for future generations." The system is a modeling framework that integrates mission performance requirements with collision risk in different orbital environments.

Trade-offs Tool helps mission designers understand trade-offs By combining mission performance requirements with collision risk in a single system, the tool helps mission designers understand the trade-offs between data quality and orbital safety. This is particularly important as Earth-observation satellites are increasingly relied upon to meet the United Nations's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The new approach will link mission requirements for image resolution and coverage with satellite size and number in orbit to better prevent collisions and debris.

Advertisement