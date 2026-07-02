This world's first synthetic cell can grow and reproduce

Research significance

Programming synthetic cells could lead to breakthroughs

The synthetic cell created by Adamala and her colleagues is not "life created in the lab" but a major step toward that goal. Yuval Elani, an associate professor at Imperial College London, said building a cell from scratch removes the constraints of natural biology. He added, "It opens up the possibility of designing systems and programming them to do things that living cells may not do easily, or may not do at all."