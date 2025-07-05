Next Article
Threads introduces direct messaging, enhancing Meta's social tools
Threads just got a little more social!
Meta has added direct messaging to the app, letting users send private texts much like on Instagram.
For now, this feature is only for those 18 and older, and it arrives right as Threads celebrates its second anniversary.
TL;DR
What's new on Threads?
To DM someone, just tap the message icon—but you can only chat with followers or mutual Insta connections who are also over 18.
Meta says this helps keep things safe and positive.
Looking ahead, group chats and more message controls are in the works. Plus, Threads is getting a new Highlighter tool to boost trending topics and make cool content easier to find.