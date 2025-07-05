Honor unveils slimmest foldable Magic V5

TL;DR

Features dual displays, Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and more

The Magic V5 packs a sturdy Super Steel Hinge and comes in more colors like Black, Dawn Gold, and Reddish Brown (those are slightly thicker at 9mm).

It sports a triple rear camera setup (50MP wide, 50MP ultra-wide, plus a periscope lens), dual fast-refresh OLED screens (7.9" inside and 6.43" outside), and runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip with MagicOS.

You also get AI-powered image tools and Honor's YOYO assistant to help with everyday tasks.