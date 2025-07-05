Next Article
Technology • Jul 05, 2025
Honor unveils slimmest foldable Magic V5
Honor just dropped its new Magic V5 foldable, claiming the title of world's thinnest foldable phone.
Available in China for now, it comes in Ivory White and measures just 8.8mm thick—slimmer than OPPO's Find N5—and weighs only 217g, making it one of the lightest options out there.
TL;DR
Features dual displays, Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and more
The Magic V5 packs a sturdy Super Steel Hinge and comes in more colors like Black, Dawn Gold, and Reddish Brown (those are slightly thicker at 9mm).
It sports a triple rear camera setup (50MP wide, 50MP ultra-wide, plus a periscope lens), dual fast-refresh OLED screens (7.9" inside and 6.43" outside), and runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip with MagicOS.
You also get AI-powered image tools and Honor's YOYO assistant to help with everyday tasks.