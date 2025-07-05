Next Article

Technology • Jul 05, 2025 AI tool of the week: Claude Artifacts

Anthropic just upgraded Claude Artifacts, making it easier for anyone to build smart, interactive apps—no coding needed.

Now, your apps can actually analyze and respond to what users say, so everything feels more personal and useful.

Product managers especially get a boost here, with tools that help them make better decisions and test out new features.

To try it out, just switch on "Create AI-powered artifacts" in your claude.ai settings.