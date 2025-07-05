AI tool of the week: Claude Artifacts
Anthropic just upgraded Claude Artifacts, making it easier for anyone to build smart, interactive apps—no coding needed.
Now, your apps can actually analyze and respond to what users say, so everything feels more personal and useful.
Product managers especially get a boost here, with tools that help them make better decisions and test out new features.
To try it out, just switch on "Create AI-powered artifacts" in your claude.ai settings.
Build interactive AI apps with no coding
With the latest update, you can create AI-powered apps just by chatting with Claude—no tech skills required.
These apps adapt in real time to user input and are easy to share through direct links (so no messing around with servers or code).
If you want to see what's possible or start building something yourself, check out claude.ai/artifacts.