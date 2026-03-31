Three asteroids pass Earth March 31 NASA reassures 0 risk

Asteroids sizes distances and composition

Each asteroid is a different size and distance from Earth: the smallest (2026 FJ) is about the size of a school bus and will pass around 1.8 million miles away; the medium one (2026 FZ6) is slightly bigger at 2.5 million miles out; and the largest (2026 FV3) measures about 72 feet across, swinging by at roughly 2.6 million miles.

Scientists are excited to track their paths and study what they are made of: it helps us stay prepared for anything space might throw our way in the future.