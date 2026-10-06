TikTok brings AI shopping straight to your feed
What's the story
TikTok has announced the launch of an artificial intelligence (AI) shopping assistant and a new in-app checkout feature. The tools are designed to enhance user experience by simplifying product discovery and purchase processes. The AI shopping assistant is a conversational agent that provides real-time, AI-powered shopping guidance such as product details, shipping information, sizing availability, and more.
Enhanced shopping experience
AI shopping assistant can remember user preferences
The AI shopping assistant is designed to understand context and remember user preferences throughout the conversation.
It also helps users complete purchases, making the shopping experience more seamless.
The new checkout feature allows users to buy directly from a brand on their 'For You' feed with just one click.
This way, TikTok hopes to capture more of users' shopping journeys without redirecting them elsewhere.
User retention
TikTok has partnered with several commerce platforms
With the launch of an AI shopping assistant, TikTok hopes that users will stay on its platform for product-related queries, instead of turning to external AI tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT.
The company has partnered with commerce platforms and payment providers such as Salesforce, Shopify, Shoplazza, and Stripe to build these new features.
E-commerce expansion
Integrating shopping tools into broader app experience
TikTok Shop, the app's in-house marketplace, has been a key player in the company's e-commerce ambitions.
However, these new features take its strategy beyond the existing shopping hub.
Instead of relying solely on TikTok Shop for purchases, the social network is now integrating shopping tools into its broader app experience.
Market influence
TikTok's influence on shopping continues to grow
A recent report from TikTok revealed that activity on the platform helped generate $81 billion in GDP for US businesses.
The same report also found that 54 million Americans had bought a product after watching a TikTok video.
eMarketer estimates that TikTok Shop generated about $15.8 billion in US sales in 2025, accounting for roughly 18% of all US social commerce.