TikTok launches PineDrama, a dedicated app for microdramas

TikTok has launched a new standalone app called PineDrama in the US and Brazil. The platform offers users access to microdramas, or short TV shows in one-minute episodes. The app is available on iOS and Android devices for free, without any ads at the moment, though that could change in the future.

User experience Content discovery and user engagement features PineDrama comes with a "Discover" tab for content exploration, letting users choose between "All" or "Trending" dramas. The app also offers endless vertical recommendations based on individual preferences. It covers a wide range of genres such as thriller, romance, family, etc., with popular shows like Love at First Bite and The Officer Fell for Me.

Engagement tools User engagement features and TikTok's microdrama competition PineDrama also has a "Watch history" feature for users to continue watching their favorite series. The app also has a "Favorites" section to save preferred dramas, and a comment section for sharing thoughts with other viewers. This launch comes as TikTok launched its own "TikTok Minis" section late last year, where users can watch microdramas.

