TikTok releases TikTok Pro Events for 2026 FIFA World Cup
TikTok just dropped a standalone app called TikTok Pro Events, kicking off with the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The app is all about connecting fans, exploring trending videos, and accessing curated creator feeds.
You can earn "Stars" by joining in on activities such as searching for trending hashtags, visiting the FIFA World Cup hub, or sharing content and swap them for official FIFA gear or discounts on TikTok Shop.
TikTok app lets 18+ earn stars
You can grab the app on iOS or Android, and users 18 and older can earn Stars by checking out hashtags and content hubs, then choose to redeem them for merchandise or even donate to Feeding America to help fight hunger in the US
TikTok is also using this platform to boost creator collaborations and open up more ways for brands and partners to get involved during big events.