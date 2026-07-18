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TikTok is testing an AI likeness detection tool
The feature is currently in its early stages

TikTok is testing an AI likeness detection tool

By Akash Pandey
Jul 18, 2026
04:06 pm
What's the story

TikTok is testing a new tool that detects artificial intelligence (AI) likenesses, as reported by social media consultant Matt Navarra. The feature, which is currently in its early stages, is being tested with select US creators. The move comes as part of TikTok's efforts to protect the intellectual property rights of its content creators from potential misuse by AI technology.

Identity check

How the tool works

To use the tool, creators first have to verify their identity through a company called Jumio. This involves a real-time selfie scan and an ID check.

However, TikTok's US spokesperson Zachary Kizer has clarified that "TikTok does not retain ID documents, and facial information is used only for likeness matching and to help identify potential unauthorized uses of a creator's likeness."

AI detection

Similar to YouTube's existing tool

Once verified, TikTok's system will look for AI-generated content that may use a creator's likeness.

The creators can then review the findings and report any unauthorized posts or accounts.

This feature is similar to a tool already developed by YouTube, which was recently rolled out to all adult users on its platform.

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Twitter Post

Check out Navarra's post

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