TikTok is testing an AI likeness detection tool
What's the story
TikTok is testing a new tool that detects artificial intelligence (AI) likenesses, as reported by social media consultant Matt Navarra. The feature, which is currently in its early stages, is being tested with select US creators. The move comes as part of TikTok's efforts to protect the intellectual property rights of its content creators from potential misuse by AI technology.
Identity check
How the tool works
To use the tool, creators first have to verify their identity through a company called Jumio. This involves a real-time selfie scan and an ID check.
However, TikTok's US spokesperson Zachary Kizer has clarified that "TikTok does not retain ID documents, and facial information is used only for likeness matching and to help identify potential unauthorized uses of a creator's likeness."
AI detection
Similar to YouTube's existing tool
Once verified, TikTok's system will look for AI-generated content that may use a creator's likeness.
The creators can then review the findings and report any unauthorized posts or accounts.
This feature is similar to a tool already developed by YouTube, which was recently rolled out to all adult users on its platform.
Twitter Post
Check out Navarra's post
TikTok is testing AI likeness detection for creators@tiktok_us is testing an opt-in Likeness Detection tool with some US creators.— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) July 17, 2026
It surfaces AI-generated content that may use a creator’s face without consent. pic.twitter.com/XxTF4nUETz