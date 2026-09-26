TikTok to pay Alabama at least $100 million over teen safety
TikTok just agreed to pay Alabama at least $100 million after being accused of not being upfront with parents about its teen safety features.
The settlement, announced Friday, is part of a bigger push by states to hold social media companies accountable.
Alabama's Attorney General Steve Marshall called it a big step toward protecting young people from social media addiction.
Deal requires TikTok teen limits
As part of the deal, TikTok will roll out new rules for teens: screen time will be capped at two hours a day, the app will be blocked from midnight to 6am and notifications won't pop up during school hours.
TikTok also has to improve age checks, remove beauty filters for teens, and offer a nonpersonalized feed.
If more states follow Alabama's lead, TikTok could end up paying even more, showing just how much pressure social platforms are under right now.