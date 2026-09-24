TikTok to pay £12.7 million in UK over under-13 access
Technology
TikTok has agreed to pay a £12.7 million fine in the UK after regulators found it let about 1.75 million children under 13 use the platform back in 2020, breaking its own age rules.
The U.K.'s Information Commissioner's Office also called out TikTok for not being clear about how it handles user data and for missing parental consent steps.
TikTok drops appeal, boosts youth safety
While TikTok says it doesn't fully agree with all the findings, it admits to making its youth safety features stronger since then.
The company also dropped an appeal over an investigation into how its algorithm affects teens, just as new UK rules are coming that will raise the minimum age for social media to 16.
Regulators say tech companies need to step up and do more to protect young users online.