TikTok to launch age-detection tech in Europe amid regulatory pressure
The system has been under testing during a year-long pilot in Europe

By Akash Pandey
Jan 16, 2026
03:34 pm
What's the story

TikTok has announced its plan to roll out a new age-detection technology across Europe in the coming weeks, according to Reuters. The move comes as part of the company's efforts to comply with regulatory demands for better identification and removal of accounts belonging to children under 13. The system, which was tested during a year-long pilot in Europe, uses profile information, posted videos, and behavioral signals to predict if an account may be underage.

Moderation process

New tech to review flagged accounts

The new age-detection technology will flag potential underage accounts, which will then be reviewed by specialist moderators. This approach aligns with European authorities' scrutiny of age verification methods under strict data-protection rules amid concerns that current methods are either ineffective or too intrusive.

Verification techniques

TikTok's age verification methods and global challenges

For appeals against bans, TikTok will use facial-age estimation from verification provider Yoti, credit-card checks, and government-issued identification. The company said that despite extensive efforts, there is no globally agreed way to confirm a person's age while preserving privacy. This highlights the ongoing challenges of age verification on social media platforms worldwide.

Regulatory compliance

TikTok's compliance with European regulatory requirements

TikTok has said that the new technology was built specifically for Europe to comply with the region's regulatory requirements. The company has been working closely with Ireland's Data Protection Commission, its lead EU privacy regulator, while developing this system. As the technology launches in Europe, TikTok will notify its users about it.

