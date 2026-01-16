The system has been under testing during a year-long pilot in Europe

TikTok to launch age-detection tech in Europe amid regulatory pressure

TikTok has announced its plan to roll out a new age-detection technology across Europe in the coming weeks, according to Reuters. The move comes as part of the company's efforts to comply with regulatory demands for better identification and removal of accounts belonging to children under 13. The system, which was tested during a year-long pilot in Europe, uses profile information, posted videos, and behavioral signals to predict if an account may be underage.