Pikachu visits Apple Park, meets Tim Cook
What's the story
Apple Park recently had a special visitor: Pikachu. The adorable Pokemon was spotted roaming around the Apple campus in a video shared by CEO Tim Cook. The visit was part of a larger event that saw the Pokemon Company team, including its CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara, meeting with Cook and Apple's incoming CEO John Ternus.
Light-hearted banter
Cook's tongue-in-cheek post about the visit
In a tongue-in-cheek post on X, Cook joked about the day's agenda. He said it was to introduce the Pokemon team to incoming CEO John Ternus, "talk gaming, and politely ask Pikachu to stay out of the pond."
The video shows Pikachu exploring Apple Park and trying to get an apple under an apple tree before heading toward a pond.
Industry impact
Mobile gaming revenue decline
The meeting comes as Sensor Tower recently reported a 4.5% year-on-year (YoY) decline in mobile gaming revenue for Q2 2026.
This trend has also been reflected in Apple's own App Store growth, which was affected by "headwinds in mobile gaming," according to CFO Kevan Parekh during the company's Q3 2026 earnings call.
Twitter Post
What Cook wrote on X
Today’s agenda at Apple Park: Introduce the @Pokemon team to John, talk gaming, and politely ask Pikachu to stay out of the pond. Two out of three were accomplished. pic.twitter.com/KzirV3VX8U— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 27, 2026