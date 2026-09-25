TRAI launches DCR platform to show official property connectivity ratings
TRAI just launched the Digital Connectivity Rating (DCR) Platform, making it way easier to check how good the mobile and broadband connectivity is in any property, whether it's a flat, office, or even a government building.
You can simply search by name or location and scan a QR code to see official ratings before you decide.
Platform rates fiber, mobile, Wi-Fi, in-building
The platform rates properties on things like fiber readiness, mobile network strength, Wi-Fi setup, and in-building solutions.
As TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti put it, strong indoor connectivity is crucial since most of us use our devices inside.
Right now, only a handful of properties are listed, as this is just getting started, but it's meant to keep things transparent and fair for everyone looking for better digital access.