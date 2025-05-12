Truecaller's new AI tool pulls key messages from spam-filled inboxes
What's the story
Truecaller, the leading global communications platform, has introduced an innovative AI feature, called Message IDs.
The new tool aims to simplify communication by identifying important business messages in the clutter of spam and other non-essential texts.
The service is now live in India as well as 30 other countries around the world.
Functionality
How does the new feature work?
Message IDs feature leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and Large Language Models (LLMs) to scan your SMS inbox right on your device.
This way, the company will keep your data private while identifying important messages like bank alerts, OTPs, delivery updates, flight itineraries, and payment reminders.
The key details of these messages are then summarized and highlighted for quick action.
Universal design
Accessibility and user experience
Truecaller's Message IDs feature is meant to be available for everyone, no matter where they are or what language they speak.
All you have to do is give two simple permissions: Read SMS and Display over other apps.
Once that is done, the app delivers real-time notifications for critical updates without cluttering your inbox with unnecessary messages.
Enhanced trust
Green Message IDs for added security
In a bid to fight scams and spoofed messages, Truecaller has launched Green Message IDs. These are accompanied by a verified tick, showing that the message is from a genuine business.
With the integration of Message IDs and Green Message IDs, Truecaller is making communication safer and more efficient.
The company has over 450 million active users and more than a billion downloads since its launch.