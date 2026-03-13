Truecaller now lets you protect your entire family from scams

Truecaller just dropped a Family Protection feature, so one person can manage scam defense for up to five family members or friends, on both Android and iOS. After testing in a few countries late last year, it's now rolling out globally (including India in the global rollout), reaching Truecaller's massive 450-million-user base.

Admins can set scam protection levels and share blocklists Admins can set scam protection levels, share blocklists, and get alerts if something shady pops up.

On Android, you even get bonus powers: end calls remotely and view members' battery level, activity status and availability in real time, so you know everyone's safe.

Premium version adds ad-free use and stronger spam blocking The core Family Protection is free and helps protect members from scam calls; Truecaller's platform detects tens of millions of scam attempts each day.

Want more? The Premium version adds ad-free use, stronger spam blocking, and auto-rejects sketchy calls for everyone in your group.