Epstein Files cover-up? Trump admin to reportedly reveal UFO secrets

The Trump administration has reportedly agreed to disclose information about secret UFO facilities in the US , including Area 51. This comes as the US government faces public outrage over the Epstein Files. These sites are believed to house alien bodies and have been the scene of alleged sightings of unidentified spacecraft. Missouri Congressman Eric Burlison had requested access to these classified locations linked with UFOs and covert government operations.

Access granted Burlison to visit sites Burlison revealed on the ALN Podcast that he has been given permission to visit these sites. He believes they could contain archives and other materials related to these "extra-terrestrial" visitors. The revelation comes amid claims from several individuals at congressional hearings that the government has known about alien visits for decades, keeping everything under wraps. These claims are being investigated by a congressional oversight committee looking into Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs).

Hybrid existence Trump knows about recovered UFOs, hybrids: Burlison Burlison has previously claimed that alien-human hybrids are living on Earth today, and Trump has been briefed about them. He also said the president knows about UFOs recovered by the military since the 1940s and stored at these secret facilities. In recent weeks, reports have suggested that the White House is preparing to release information related to aliens. "The White House has told the DoD to make it happen," Burlison said.

Sightings hub Other sites linked to aliens The Nevada Test and Training Range (NTTR), home to the infamous Area 51, is the most popular site associated with aliens. It is mainly a classified United States Air Force (USAF) base where secret weapons and aircraft are tested. People have often reported seeing strange objects in the sky above this place, making it one of the most talked-about places linked to aliens. Other sites include Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio.

