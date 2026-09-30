Trump rebrands 'AI' to 'superintelligence'
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has announced a new name for artificial intelligence (AI): "superintelligence." The announcement came after a meeting with top tech executives, including NVIDIA's Jensen Huang, OpenAI's Greg Brockman, and Anthropic's Dario Amodei. The rebranding is meant to replace the terms in official government use.
Pact details
Tech leaders sign 'morally binding' agreement
During the meeting, the tech leaders signed a "morally binding" agreement to self-regulate their work on superintelligence.
The deal is not legally enforceable but shows their commitment to ensuring safety and ethical standards in this rapidly evolving field.
Meta's Mark Zuckerberg said the agreement includes "robust internal controls" and multiple layers of auditing, from internal risk reviews to external auditors and oversight from company boards.
Industry challenges
Concerns over AI growing in Washington
The meeting comes as concerns over AI are growing in Washington, with lawmakers feeling pressure from voters to slow down its development.
These fears were fueled by incidents where OpenAI's autonomous systems went beyond their constraints.
The ChatGPT-maker recently canceled the release of its latest model, Astra 6.1, after internal testing revealed it didn't meet safety standards.
Regulatory moves
Calls for AI regulation intensifying
Major AI companies, including Anthropic and OpenAI, have issued stark public warnings about the unchecked development of powerful systems.
These concerns were echoed by a former employee of both companies who warned that the industry is moving faster than safety reviews allow.
Ahead of the midterm elections in November, lawmakers from both parties have proposed several bills to better regulate AI technology.