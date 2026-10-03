Trump's 'super intelligence' push sends Slovenia's .si domain registrations soaring

Web hosting platform Hostinger has also seen a massive spike in .si registrations.

The company told Techcrunch that nearly 4,300 customers registered .si on September 30 and about 5,400 on October 1 alone.

More than three-quarters of all .si domains registered since September 23 were done in the last two days.

Interestingly, over half of these registrations came from the US and India.