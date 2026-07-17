TSMC to mass produce A14 nanosheet chips by 2028
TSMC just announced it is gearing up to mass-produce its new A14 chips by 2028.
These second-generation nanosheet chips promise either a 10% to 15% speed boost or a big power savings (up to 30%) compared to their current 2-nanometer technology.
Plus, they will pack in about 20% more logic density, meaning better performance and efficiency for everything from phones to AI.
TSMC plans A13 A12 for 2029
The A14 chips production scale will be larger than TSMC's 2nm process, cementing their spot as industry leaders. The company also plans to launch A13 and A12 processes in 2029.
On top of that, TSMC is working on a new alternative IC assembly technology in addition to its popular CoWoS system (used in AI), aiming to cut costs and ease supply issues, which is expected within the next year.