Turing Award honors inventors of quantum encryption

The prestigious Turing Award, often dubbed the "Nobel Prize of computing," has been awarded to US physicist Charles H. Bennett and Canadian computer scientist Gilles Brassard. They received this honor for their groundbreaking work in quantum cryptography, an advanced form of encryption that is virtually impossible to break. Their pioneering research dates back to 1984 and has revolutionized secure communication and computing systems globally.

Innovation impact Bennett, Brassard's collaboration began in 1979 Bennett, an IBM fellow in New York, and Brassard, a professor at the University of Montreal, first met at an academic conference in Puerto Rico in 1979. Their initial conversation about creating a banknote that could never be forged led to decades of collaboration. They developed BB84, a technique based on quantum physics principles like the behavior of particles such as electrons and photons.

Security breakthrough A major step toward securing digital communications Current encryption technologies rely on complex mathematical combinations, but the emergence of quantum computers poses a threat to their security. However, Bennett and Brassard's BB84 method counters this threat by demonstrating that any attempt to hack or copy their quantum encryption key alters its elements' behavior, making replication impossible. This innovative approach is seen as a major step toward securing digital communications in the future.

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