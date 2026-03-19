Turing Award honors inventors of quantum encryption
What's the story
The prestigious Turing Award, often dubbed the "Nobel Prize of computing," has been awarded to US physicist Charles H. Bennett and Canadian computer scientist Gilles Brassard. They received this honor for their groundbreaking work in quantum cryptography, an advanced form of encryption that is virtually impossible to break. Their pioneering research dates back to 1984 and has revolutionized secure communication and computing systems globally.
Innovation impact
Bennett, Brassard's collaboration began in 1979
Bennett, an IBM fellow in New York, and Brassard, a professor at the University of Montreal, first met at an academic conference in Puerto Rico in 1979. Their initial conversation about creating a banknote that could never be forged led to decades of collaboration. They developed BB84, a technique based on quantum physics principles like the behavior of particles such as electrons and photons.
Security breakthrough
A major step toward securing digital communications
Current encryption technologies rely on complex mathematical combinations, but the emergence of quantum computers poses a threat to their security. However, Bennett and Brassard's BB84 method counters this threat by demonstrating that any attempt to hack or copy their quantum encryption key alters its elements' behavior, making replication impossible. This innovative approach is seen as a major step toward securing digital communications in the future.
Award significance
The award comes with a $1 million cash prize
The Turing Award, named after mathematician and code-breaker Alan Turing, is given to individuals who have made substantial contributions to the computing community. The award comes with a $1 million cash prize. The Association of Computer Machinery, which presents the award, hailed Bennett and Brassard's work as a "pathway toward securing digital communications in the decades ahead." Their research is expected to play a major role in electronic communications in our data-dependent world.