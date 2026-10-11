Turkey bans social media use for under-15s
What's the story
Turkey has announced a ban on social media use for children under the age of 15. The restriction will come into effect from November 1. The decision was published in the official state journal following a law passed by parliament in April. Under this legislation, social media providers are required to implement measures to protect young users, including age-verification systems.
Legal requirements
Similar restrictions in other countries
The law also states that "no service likely to produce an addictive effect in children may be offered."
This comes as part of a global trend to protect children from harmful online content and features.
Australia has already imposed similar restrictions, while Britain and France are among the countries pushing for similar measures.
Rights concerns
Concerns about impact on freedom of expression
The new restrictions have raised concerns among rights groups about freedom of expression in Turkey. This is particularly true for LGBTQ communities, the media, and the political opposition.
In recent weeks, numerous social media accounts have been blocked in Turkey.
The government has defended these measures as necessary to protect children from digital risks such as screen addiction, lack of sleep, bullying, and eating disorders.