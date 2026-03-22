Twitter is now known as X

Twitter turns 20!

By Akash Pandey 12:56 pm Mar 22, 202612:56 pm

What's the story

On March 22, 2006, at 2:20am IST, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey shared the first-ever tweet on the platform. The message read "just setting up my twttr," marking the beginning of a social media revolution. Since then, Twitter has evolved into a global communication tool, despite facing challenges and controversies along the way. Today, it is known as X after being rebranded by its new owner Elon Musk.