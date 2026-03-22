Twitter turns 20!
What's the story
On March 22, 2006, at 2:20am IST, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey shared the first-ever tweet on the platform. The message read "just setting up my twttr," marking the beginning of a social media revolution. Since then, Twitter has evolved into a global communication tool, despite facing challenges and controversies along the way. Today, it is known as X after being rebranded by its new owner Elon Musk.
Ownership challenges
Musk's ownership and X's current status
Musk's ownership of Twitter has been marred by controversies, including massive layoffs and the introduction of a chatbot called Grok. The latter was embroiled in a scandal for generating explicit deepfakes. Despite these issues, X still has a strong user base in the tech industry. However, it faces stiff competition from other platforms like Bluesky and Meta's Threads.
Information
Dorsey's tweet was sold as an NFT
Dorsey's first tweet was sold as an NFT for $2.9 million. However, its value has since dropped significantly, leaving the buyer unable to resell it. This turn of events highlights the volatile nature of digital assets and the impact of market trends on their value.
Twitter Post
Check out Dorsey's tweet from two decades ago
just setting up my twttr— jack (@jack) March 21, 2006