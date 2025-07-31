Uber Eats now offers AI-written menu descriptions, food photos
Uber Eats is rolling out a bunch of AI-powered updates to make ordering food easier and more fun.
The latest tools include smarter menu descriptions, better food photos, quick review highlights, a live chat for order questions, and even rewards for sharing your own meal pics.
All these upgrades are designed to make your app experience smoother and more helpful.
AI-written menu descriptions and food photos
Menus now have AI-written descriptions that actually tell you what you're getting (and sound tasty).
Food photos get an upgrade too—AI tweaks lighting and framing so dishes look their best.
In the US, UK, Canada, and Mexico, you can upload your own order photos with reviews; if Uber Eats uses them, you get Uber in-app credits.
Live chat for real-time questions
A new live chat lets restaurants double-check things like allergies or swaps before sending out your food—so fewer mix-ups.
These changes use the same kind of tech as other delivery apps but aim to make Uber Eats stand out by reducing mistakes and making ordering feel more personal.