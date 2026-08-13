Uber Freight probes alleged data breach
What's the story
Uber Freight, the logistics subsidiary of ride-sharing giant Uber, has been targeted in a cyberattack and data breach by a hacking and extortion gang. The incident was first reported by Reuters. A spokesperson for Uber Freight said that the attack did not impact its business operations and that its systems are functioning normally.
Attack details
Helix hacking group claims responsibility
The Helix hacking group, known for targeting transportation companies, financial giants, and private equity firms, has claimed responsibility for the Uber Freight cyberattack.
The group is notorious for breaching companies' cloud environments and stealing large amounts of data.
They then threaten to publish this data if the victim companies refuse to pay a ransom.
Data theft
Hackers claim to have stolen sensitive data from Uber Freight
The Helix hackers have claimed to have stolen mailboxes, cloud storage drives, accounts payable files, and dispatch documents from Uber Freight.
Some of the files seen by TechCrunch appear to show email correspondence between Uber Freight and several of its customers.
However, the authenticity of these files has not been verified yet.
Hacking network
Helix hackers use social engineering tactics like voice phishing
Google has linked the Helix hacking group to a larger network of hackers it tracks as UNC6671.
The gang uses social engineering tactics like voice phishing, which involves calling IT helpdesks and requesting password resets for employees.
Despite being simple and rudimentary, security researchers have long warned that these attacks are highly effective at tricking humans into granting access to sensitive systems.
Information
Helix hacking group received over $10 million in ransom payments
Google's blog post revealed that the Helix hacking group has received at least $10.6 million in ransom payments between January and May this year. This information highlights the financial impact of these cyberattacks and the potential threat they pose to companies across various sectors.