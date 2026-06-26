UC Berkeley builds electronic nose to detect spoilage and allergens
Technology
UC Berkeley researchers have built a high-tech "electronic nose" that can spot spoiled food and even tiny traces of allergens, sometimes better than our own noses.
The device uses 16 sensors to pick up gas molecules from foods, and machine learning helps it recognize things like peanuts, walnuts, or when chicken and milk have gone bad.
Device detects 0.05 g walnut pieces
Led by Ph.D. student Carla Bassil, the team showed their device could detect walnut pieces as small as 0.05gm.
It has not yet been tested with mixed foods such as cake or salad, but Bassil says the technology could eventually be used in smart fridges, though it has not yet been tested with mixed foods.
In the future, this tech could even power smart fridges that warn you before your snacks spoil.