UC Berkeley builds electronic nose to detect spoilage and allergens

Device detects 0.05 g walnut pieces

Led by Ph.D. student Carla Bassil, the team showed their device could detect walnut pieces as small as 0.05gm.

It has not yet been tested with mixed foods such as cake or salad, but Bassil says the technology could eventually be used in smart fridges, though it has not yet been tested with mixed foods.

In the future, this tech could even power smart fridges that warn you before your snacks spoil.