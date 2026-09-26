UIDAI-associated researchers develop open-source Bharat ABIS to curb duplicate Aadhaar

Bharat ABIS isn't just accurate: it actually beats UIDAI's own targets, with super low error rates even on huge databases.

It can handle 100 searches per second and works well even for folks with worn fingerprints, thanks to its DeepPrint model.

Plus, it's open-source, so other countries with smaller populations could use it too, a big deal since nearly 600,000 duplicate Aadhaar cards had been identified and canceled by May 2022.