UIDAI deploys AI liveness checks to curb Aadhaar fraud
Technology
UIDAI is stepping up its game against Aadhaar fraud by using AI tools that spot fake face and thumbprint attempts.
At the Global Fintech Fest 2026, Chairman Neelkanth Mishra called it a "cat and mouse" game, explaining how AI-powered liveness checks help keep people's identities safe.
UIDAI launches Face SDK and sandbox
With daily Aadhaar authentications jumping from 70 million to 100 million, UIDAI is upgrading its systems to handle up to 300 million checks a day.
They have also rolled out a Face Authentication SDK for Android and iOS, making secure identity checks easier for government departments, banks, fintechs, and other organizations,
and a Sandbox for developers to safely test features like consent and error handling without requiring external biometric hardware.